NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF NISSWA The City of Nisswa City Council will hold a public hearing at its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. to extend an interim ordinance that was adopted by the Nisswa City Council on August 16, 2022 prohibiting the establishment of new uses or the expansion of existing uses related to sales, testing, manufacturing and distribution of THC products in the City of Nisswa. Interested persons can view a copy of the proposed ordinance at Nisswa City Hall, 5442 City Hall Street, Nisswa, Minnesota. By: Jenny Max, City Administrator CITY OF NISSWA (July 5, 2023) 238899