NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF NISSWA The City of Nisswa City Council will hold a public hearing at its regular meeting on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. to adopt an ordinance establishing rules, regulations and licensing relating to recyclable materials collection and disposal in the City of Nisswa. Interested persons can view a copy of the proposed new code at Nisswa City Hall, 5442 City Hall Street, Nisswa, Minnesota. By: Jenny Max, City Administrator CITY OF NISSWA (April 5, 2023) 210724