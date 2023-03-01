NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 16, 2016 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $40,000 MORTGAGOR: Valerie K. Fischer, a single person MORTGAGEE: American National Bank of Minnesota DATE, DOCUMENT NO. and PLACE OF RECORDING: December 20, 2016; Document No. A882868; Recorder’s Office of Crow Wing County, Minnesota. Said mortgage having been modified December 15, 2021 and filed for record December 31, 2021 as Document Number 965039 in the Recorder’s Office of Crow Wing County, Minnesota. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: None. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: LOT 17, BLOCK 3, SILVER LAKE SHORES, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Crow Wing County. AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $29,705.31 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said County as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 18, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. PLACE OF SALE: Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, 304 Laurel Street, Brainerd, MN 56401, to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney’s fees allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagors, their personal representatives or assigns is 6 months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on October 18, 2023 unless that date falls on a weekend, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: February 21, 2023. American National Bank of Minnesota /s/ Alex D. Kuhn Alex D. Kuhn Attorney Registration No. 0395479 BREEN & PERSON, LTD. Attorney for Mortgagee 124 N 6th Street, PO Box 472 Brainerd, MN 56401 (218) 828-1248 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE FORECLOSURE DATA (1) Street address, city and zip code of mortgaged premises: 12603 Silver Lake Rd., Merrifield, MN 56465 (2) Transaction agent; residential mortgage servicer; and lender or broker: American National Bank of Minnesota, PO Box 147, 31279 Brunes St., Pequot Lakes, MN 56472 (3) Tax parcel identification number: 531090030170009 (4) Transaction Agent’s mortgage ID number (MERS number): None (5) Name of mortgage originator: American National Bank of Minnesota (March 1, 8 15, 22 & 29; April 5, 2023) 198614