NOTICE OF MEETING ON SPRINGSIDE DRIVE CI

NOTICE OF MEETING ON SPRINGSIDE DRIVE CITY OF LAKE SHORE COUNTY OF CASS STATE OF MINNESOTA To Whom It May Concern: Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Lake Shore will meet in the Council Chambers of City Hall at 1:00 PM on June 7, 2023, to discuss the improvement of Springside Drive, from the end of the city-maintained portion of the bituminous pavement to the vacated portion of Springside Drive, approximately 200 feet in total length. _____________________ Teri Hastings City Administrator (May 31, 2023) 228948