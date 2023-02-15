Notice of Change to the March Monthly To

Notice of Change to the March Monthly Township Board Meeting Date Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Timothy Township, County of Crow Wing, State of Minnesota that the March Township Board Meeting will be held on the second Tuesday in March, March 14, 2023, immediately following the Annual Town Meeting, instead of the normal day, the second Thursday of the month, March 09, 2023. In case of inclement weather, the meeting may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March, March 21, 2023. The Township Board Meeting will commence immediately following the conclusion of the Annual Town Meeting at the following location: Timothy Town Hall 10973 County Road 1 Pine River MN 56474 Loni Porta Town Clerk, Town of Timothy 02/08/2023 (Feb. 15 & 22, 2023) 194332