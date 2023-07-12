NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR D

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED YOU ARE NOTIFIED: 1. Default has occurred in the Contract for Deed (“Contract”) dated June 30, 2021 and recorded on July 9, 2021 as Document Number 955039 in the Office of the 1 County Recorder 0 Registrar of Titles of Crow Wing County, Minnesota, in which Richard Groninga and Ardis Groninga, husband and wife, Seller, sold to Rick Erickson and Cathryn Erickson, husband and wife, as Purchaser, the real property in Crow Wing County, Minnesota, described as follows: Lot 2, Block 2, Bemis Country 2. The default is as follows: the last two monthly payments (each was $663.62) have not been paid when due. 3. For contracts executed after August 1, 1976, and prior to August 1, 1985, the purchase price was […] Dollars ($ […]) and the amount of the purchase price paid by the purchaser is […] Dollars ($ […]), which is […]% of the purchase price, as calculated in the manner required by Minn. Stat. 559.21, subd. 1e. 4. The conditions contained in Minn. Stat. 559.209 have been complied with or are not applicable. 5. THIS NOTICE IS TO INFORM YOU THAT BY THIS NOTICE THE SELLER HAS BEGUN PROCEEDINGS UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 559.21, TO TERMINATE YOUR CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE OF YOUR PROPERTY FOR THE REASONS SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE. THE CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE 60 DAYS AFTERSERVICE OF THIS NOTICE UPON YOU UNLESS BEFORE THEN: (a.) THE PERSON AUTHORIZED IN THIS NOTICE TO RECEIVE PAYMENTS RECEIVES FROM YOU: (1.) THE AMOUNT THIS NOTICE SAYS YOU OWE; PLUS (2.) THE COSTS OF SERVICE (TO BE SENT TO YOU); PLUS (3.) $500TO APPLY TO ATTORNEYS’ FEES ACTUALLY EXPENDED OR INCURRED; PLUS (4.) FOR CONTRACTS EXECUTED ON OR AFTER MAY 1, 1980, ANY ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS BECOMING DUE UNDER THE CONTRACT TO THE SELLER AFTER THIS NOTICE WAS SERVED ON YOU; PLUS (5.) FOR CONTRACTS, OTHER THAN EARNEST MONEY CONTRACTS, PURCHASE AGREEMENTS, AND EXERCISED OPTIONS, EXECUTED ON OR AFTER AUGUST 1, 1985, $waived (WHICH IS TWO PERCENT OF THE AMOUNT IN DEFAULT AT THE TIME OF SERVICE OTHER THAN THE FINAL BALLOON PAYMENT, ANY TAXES, ASSESSMENTS, MORTGAGES, OR PRIOR CONTRACTS THAT ARE ASSUMED BY YOU); OR (b.) YOU SECURE FROM A COUNTY OR DISTRICT COURT AN ORDER THAT THE TERMINATION OF THE CONTRACT BE SUSPENDED UNTIL YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES ARE FINALLY DISPOSED OF BY TRIAL, HEARING OR SETTLEMENT. YOUR ACTION MUST SPECIFICALLY STATE THOSE FACTS AND GROUNDS THAT DEMONSTRATE YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES. IF YOU DO NOT DO ONE OR THE OTHER OF THE ABOVE THINGS WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE, YOUR CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD AND YOU WILL LOSE ALL THE MONEY YOU HAVE PAID ON THE CONTRACT; YOU WILL LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY; YOU MAY LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO ASSERT ANY CLAIMS OR DEFENSES THAT YOU MIGHT HAVE; AND YOU WILL BE EVICTED. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NOTICE, CONTACT AN ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY. 6. The name, mailing address, street address or location and telephone number of the seller or of an attorney authorized by the seller to accept payments pursuant to this notice is: Name: Breen & Person, Ltd. (check the applicable box) 0 Seller 1 Attorney for Seller Mailing Address: PO Box 472, Brainerd, MN 56401 Street Address or Location where the Seller or the Attorney will accept payment pursuant to this notice: 124 North 6th Street, Brainerd, MN 56401 Telephone: 218.828.1248 This person is authorized to receive the payments from you under this notice. /s/ J. Brad Person J. Brad Person THIS INSTRUMENT WAS DRAFTED BY: BREEN & PERSON, LTD. 124 North 6th Street Brainerd, MN 56401 (218)828-1248 (July 12, 19 & 26, 2023) 239475