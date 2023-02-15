Notice of Annual Meeting Notice is hereb

Notice of Annual Meeting Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Timothy Township, County of Crow Wing, State of Minnesota that the Annual Town Meeting will be held on the second Tuesday in March, March 14, 2023. In case of inclement weather, the meeting may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March, March 21, 2023. The Annual Meeting will commence at 7:00 p.m. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. The Annual Meeting will be held at the following location: Timothy Town Hall 10973 County Road 1 Pine River MN 56474 Loni Porta Town Clerk, Town of Timothy 02/08/2023 (Feb. 15 & 22, 2023) 194319