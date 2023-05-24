NOTICE FOR BIDS The Board of Education, Independent School District #186, of Pequot Lakes, MN will receive sealed bids until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at which time bids will be opened for the following for the 2023-2024 school year: L.P. Gas for Pequot Lakes School District Space and Water Heating Needs: Contracts for the period of August 1, 2023, to July 31, 2024, and involve purchasing approximately 15,000 gallons of LP Gas. Contracts may contain escalation clauses and may provide for a negotiated price increase or decrease based on a demonstrable industry wide or regional increase or decrease in the vendor’s cost. Either party in the contract may ask for the other party to demonstrate such increase or decrease. Vendor will need to provide two (2) 1,000 gallon LP tanks at the Pequot Lakes High School site, and two (2) 1,000 gallon LP tanks at the Eagle View Elementary site. Since the school district is contractually required to switch to propane during periods of curtailment when notified by Xcel Energy, a supply of propane must be timely delivered on a 24-hours-per-day, 7 days-per-week basis to ensure the district’s continuous space and water heating needs during all periods of curtailment. 1. The School District requests both a fixed bid and escalation bid for the year that would correspond with the above dates. 2. District proposal form must be submitted with bid. 3. All delivery slips must be signed by authorized school employees. 4. The Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informalities or irregularities in the bidding. 5. All bids must be clearly marked and mailed to: Superintendent of Schools Independent School District #186 30805 Olson Street Pequot Lakes, MN 56472 Dena Moody, Clerk Independent School District #186 Pequot Lakes, MN 56472 (May 24, 31, 2023) 226778