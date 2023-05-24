NOTICE FOR BIDS The Board of Education, Independent School District #186, of Pequot Lakes, MN will receive sealed bids until 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at which time bids will be opened for the following for the 2023-24 school year: 1. Milk Bid: Price to be on 1% white, skim white, and chocolate skim milk in half pint cartons. Delivery required two days per week by 9:00 a.m. All deliveries are to be to the Pequot Lakes High School and Eagle View Elementary School. Average daily attendance is approximately 1000 high school students and 600 elementary students. Vendor will supply milk coolers to be used for the duration of the contract. Cooler specifications (and charges, if any) to be specified separately. Vendor will take back and issue credit for any extras before winter break, spring break, and year-end. Vendor to rotate and fill milk coolers to an agreed-upon level; no orders will be placed. Bid may be firm or contain escalator/de-escalator clause. If escalator, please specify the calculation. All bids must include product information (i.e. weight, ingredients, nutritional information). ** In the event of a situation that disrupts the normal operations of the school district, orders may have to be altered to support the needs of the district. 2. Bread Bid: One and one-half pound loaves of fresh whole wheat sliced bread (price per loaf) delivered to the Pequot Lakes High School and Eagle View Elementary School twice per week by 9:00 a.m. On occasion, the following whole wheat products: large hamburger, small hamburger, large hot dog, small hot dog, and/or sub buns; dinner rolls, or English muffins, price per dozen. Only firm bids will be accepted. All bids must include product information (i.e. weight, ingredients, nutritional information). ** In the event of a situation that disrupts the normal operations of the school district, orders may have to be altered to support the needs of the district. 3. All delivery slips must be signed by authorized school employees. 4. All items are to be separate proposals. 5. The Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informalities or irregularities in the bidding. 6. All bids must be clearly marked and mailed to: Superintendent of Schools Independent School District #186 30805 Olson Street Pequot Lakes, MN 56472 Dena Moody, Clerk Independent School District #186 Pequot Lakes, MN 56472 (May 24, 31, 2023) 226776