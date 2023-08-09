NOTICE Date: August 2, 2023 To: All Inte

NOTICE Date: August 2, 2023 To: All Interested Citizens, Organizations and Government Agencies From: Chad Kolstad, Infrastructure Unit Supervisor Drinking Water Protection Section Environmental Health Division Subject: Drinking Water System Project Loan Applicant: City of Pine River Loan Project No.: 1110019-6 The City of Pine River is applying for a construction loan under the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) drinking water revolving fund program and is, therefore, subject to the state environmental review process. This notice is to advise the public that MDH staff has reviewed the proposed project and has determined that preparing an Environmental Assessment Worksheet is not required. The loan applicant has solicited public comment on potential environmental consequences. After reviewing any comments received we conclude that construction and project implementation will lead to no significant environmental impact. The environmental summary included with this notice provides information on the existing and proposed drinking water infrastructure and associated environmental considerations. If there are comments about this environmental review process, they must be received within 15 days. They should be submitted to: Chad Kolstad Minnesota Department of Health P.O. Box 64975 St. Paul, Minnesota 55164-0975 MN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH Environmental Summary DRINKING WATER REVOLVING LOAN FUND Project Name Pine River – New Manganese Treatment Plant DWRF Project Number – 1110019-6 Project Proposer City of Pine River c/o Ms. Terri Dabill, Clerk/Treasurer Pine River City Hall P.O. Box 87 Pine River, Minnesota 56474 Project Location - Legal Description Section 31, Township 128N, Range 29W City of Pine River, Minnesota Cass County Present Water System, Need, and Selected Alternative The City of Pine River’s water system consists of five wells and two elevated storage tanks. Several of the wells are only used as emergency backup wells. Due to elevated levels of manganese in Well No. 2, the city has been issued a health risk advisory for the well from MDH. Treatment for manganese is needed at Well No. 2. The proposed project will expand the wellhouse for Well No. 2 to allow space for treatment equipment. Environmental Impacts The primary impacts of the projects are the short-term construction related disturbances such as dust and noise. The short-term impacts will be mitigated by the use of standard construction practices. Effective soil erosion and dust control measures will be carried out as often as necessary to prevent any dust or erosion that may be damaging to property, area vegetation, wildlife, adjacent lands, surface water bodies, or may cause a nuisance to persons in the vicinity. Several Federal and State species were identified as potentially found in the project region. Nighttime noise and light will be limited to reduce impacts to these species. The project specifications and erosion control plan will use natural fiber products and avoid the use of plastic-based materials that could ensnare or harm the sensitive species. A copy of the Blandings Turtle Flyer will be provided to contractors. The Northern Long-eared Bat was also identified in the US Fish and Wildlife search. Though the project is expected to have limited or no impact on the species, any dead, injured, or sick Northern Long-eared Bats found during the project will be reported to the US Fish and Wildlife Service. The project is not expected to result in any direct impacts (other than those listed above) to: threatened or endangered plant or animal species or their habitats; wetlands; flood plains; nearby farmland; historic, architectural, cultural, or archaeological features; shore lands; or air quality non-attainment areas. Public Participation Program The City of Pine River published the environmental review public notice in the Pine and Lakes Echo Journal on April 26, 2023. No comments were received. Chad M. Kolstad, P.E. Minnesota Department of Health Infrastructure Unit Supervisor Section of Drinking Water Protection P.O. Box 64975 St. Paul, Minnesota 55164-0975 651-201-3972 chad.kolstad@state.mn.us (Aug. 9, 2023) 248086