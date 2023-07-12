NOTICE BY THE HEARTLAND CABLE COMMISSION, MINNESOTA OF ITS INTENT TO CONSIDER NEW FRANCHISEES Public hearing to be held on Monday July 17th at 3:00pm at Pequot Lakes City Hall 4368 Main Street Pequot Lakes, MN 56472 The purpose of the hearing is to consider new franchisees within the Heartland Cable Service Area that serves areas in Pequot Lakes, Breezy Point, Jenkins, Jenkins Township and Pelican Lake Township, in accordance of the requirements of Minn. Stat 238.081 All questions and concerns regarding this hearing can be directed to Rich Spiczka, Secretary, Heartland Cable Commission, 218-568-5222. (July 12, 2023) 240552