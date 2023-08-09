Nisswa 2022 Annual Disclosure

City of Nisswa, Minnesota Annual Disclosure of Tax Increment Districts for the Year Ended December 31, 2022. TIF District Name: TIF 1-12 TIF 1-13 Nisswa American Senior Care Bank Current net tax capacity $0 $22,650 Original net tax capacity $0 $10,334 Captured net tax capacity $0 $12,316 Principal and interest payments due during current year $0 $15,055 Tax increment received $0 $5,576 Tax increment expended $14,979 $5,019 Month and year of first tax increment receipt 07/2012 07/2021 Date of required decertification 12/31/2020 12/31/2046 Increased property tax imposed on other properties as a result of fiscal disparities contribution * na na * The fiscal disparity property tax law provides that the growth in commercial-indusrial property tax values is shared throughout the area. In a tax increment financing district, this value sharing can either result in a tax increase for other properties in the municipality or result in a decrease in tax increment financing district revenue depending on how the tax increment financing district is established. Additional information regarding each district may be obtained from- Jenny Max P.O. Box 410 Nisswa, MN 56468 (218) 963-4444