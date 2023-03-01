MOOSE LAKE TOWNSHIP 2023 ANNUAL MEETING NOTICE Moose Lake Township will hold its annual meeting on Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the Leader Community Hall. The township is now accepting bids for road maintenance and cemetery maintenance. Please send bids to: Moose Lake Township Clerk, 5335 51st Ave SW, Pine River MN 56474 In case of inclement weather, the alternate meeting date will be Tuesday, March 21st, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the Leader Community Hall. Karen Roubal, Clerk (March 1 & 8, 2023) 198676