May 9, 2023 (This is a summary of the Ma

May 9, 2023 (This is a summary of the May 9, 2023, ISD 186 School Board Negotiations Team Meeting. The full text of the meeting minutes is available for public inspection at www.isd186.org and in the District Office, 30805 Olson St, Pequot Lakes, MN.) The meeting was called to order at 4:00 p.m. in the MS/HS Media Center. Present: Directors Pamela Johnson, Susan Mathison-Young, and Tracy Wallin, Superintendent of Schools Kurt Stumpf, and Business Manager Heidi Hagen. Representatives of the EMPL-Teachers group were present. Meeting norms and processes were discussed. Director Mathison-Young and the EMPL-Teachers representatives left the meeting. Representatives of the EMPL-Transportation group arrived. Contract proposals were presented and discussed. The meeting was adjourned at 6:35 p.m. /s/ Tracy Wallin, Clerk Pro Tem (May 24, 2023) 226790