May 25, 2023 A school board negotiations team meeting was held on May 25, 2023, in the MS/HS Media Center beginning at 8:30 a.m. Present: Directors Susan Mathison-Young and Tracy Wallin, Superintendent of Schools Kurt Stumpf, and Finance Director Heidi Hagen. Representatives of the Van Drivers group were present. Proposed changes to the Terms and Conditions of Employment were presented and discussed. The meeting was adjourned at 9:57 a.m. /s/ Tracy Wallin, Clerk Pro Tem (June 28, 2023) 236931