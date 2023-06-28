May 15, 2023 (This is a summary of the M

May 15, 2023 (This is a summary of the May 15, 2023, ISD 186 Regular School Board Meeting. The full text of the meeting minutes is available for public inspection at www.isd186.org and in the District Office, 30805 Olson St, Pequot Lakes, MN.) The meeting was called to order at 6:00 p.m. in the MS/HS Media Center. Present: Directors Kim Bolz-Andolshek, Curt Johnson, Pamela Johnson, Susan Mathison-Young, Dena Moody, Amy Sjoblad, and Tracy Wallin, and Superintendent of Schools Kurt Stumpf. Motion by Bolz-Andolshek, second by Sjoblad and carried 7-0 to approve the agenda, as presented. Representatives of the Knowledge Bowl team reported and provided a demonstration. The following reports were presented: Student Council Report, District Advisory Committee Report, Superintendent Report, and Enrollment Report. Motion by Bolz-Andolshek, second by Sjoblad and carried 7-0 to approve the consent agenda items, as presented. The consent agenda included past meeting minutes; personnel updates; bills paid; treasurer report; call for bids for milk, bread, and propane; adopt Policy 714 Fund Balances; and Policies for Annual Review. Motion by Moody, second by Wallin and carried 7-0 to approve the K-12 Science curriculum, as presented. Motion by P. Johnson, second by C. Johnson and carried 7-0 directing the Superintendent to formulate a recommendation for a date, scope, amount, financing, and ballot language for a facilities bond election. Policies 220 Student School Board Representatives, 516.5 Overdose Medication, and 908 Volunteers, were presented for second readings. Motion by Bolz-Andolshek, second by Sjoblad and carried 7-0 via roll call to adopt the Resolution Accepting Donations. Donations to District accounts totaled $3,989.00, and those to Student Activity Fund accounts totaled $5,255.00. Upcoming meetings: May 23, 5:30 p.m., negotiations team; June 5, 5:00 p.m., special meeting; June 6, 3:30 p.m., negotiations team; June 19, 6:00 p.m., regular meeting. Motion by Bolz-Andolshek, second by Sjoblad and carried 7-0 to adjourn. The meeting was adjourned at 7:11 p.m. /s/ Dena Moody, Clerk (June 28, 2023) 236924