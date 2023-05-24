May 1, 2023 (This is a summary of the Ma

May 1, 2023 (This is a summary of the May 1, 2023, ISD 186 Special School Board Meeting. The full text of the meeting minutes is available for public inspection at www.isd186.org and in the District Office, 30805 Olson St, Pequot Lakes, MN.) The meeting was called to order at 6:02 p.m. in the MS/HS Media Center. Present: Directors Curt Johnson, Pamela Johnson, Susan Mathison-Young, Dena Moody, Amy Sjoblad, and Tracy Wallin, and Superintendent of Schools Kurt Stumpf. Director Kim Bolz-Andolshek attended remotely from Sable by Hilton Chicago, 900 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL. Motion by Sjoblad, second by Moody and carried 7-0 to approve the agenda, as presented. Motion by C. Johnson, second by Wallin and carried 7-0 to accept the printer/copier proposal from Marco for the period July 1, 2023 - June 30, 2028. Motion by Wallin, second by Bolz-Andolshek and carried 7-0 to approve special education staffing changes, as presented. Motion by Moody, second by Sjoblad and carried 7-0 to adjourn. The meeting was adjourned at 6:14 p.m. /s/ Dena Moody, Clerk (May 24, 2023) 226794