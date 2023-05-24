May 1, 2023 (This is a summary of the Ma

May 1, 2023 (This is a summary of the May 1, 2023, ISD 186 School Board Work Session. The full text of the meeting minutes is available for public inspection at www.isd186.org and in the District Office, 30805 Olson St, Pequot Lakes, MN.) The meeting was called to order at 6:15 p.m. in the MS/HS Media Center. Present: Directors Curt Johnson, Pamela Johnson, Susan Mathison-Young, Dena Moody, Amy Sjoblad, and Tracy Wallin, and Superintendent of Schools Kurt Stumpf. Director Kim Bolz-Andolshek attended remotely from Sable by Hilton Chicago, 900 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL. Information was presented and discussed regarding the following topics: proposed revisions to Policy 504 Dress Code; facilities planning information and updates; Capital Projects Levy; financial planning information; Strategic Plan updates, including gathering information via surveys. The work session was adjourned at 7:08 p.m. /s/ Dena Moody, Clerk (May 24, 2023) 226787