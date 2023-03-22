March 6, 2023 A work session of the Boar

March 6, 2023 A work session of the Board of Education of Independent School District #186 was held in the MS/HS Media Center on March 6, 2023. Chair Susan Mathison-Young called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Clerk Dena Moody recorded the minutes. Present: Directors Curt Johnson, Pamela Johnson, Susan Mathison-Young, Dena Moody, Amy Sjoblad, and Tracy Wallin, and Superintendent of Schools Kurt Stumpf. Director Kim Bolz-Andolshek attended remotely from Intercontinental Boston, 510 Atlantic Ave, Boston, MA. Superintendent Stumpf and Finance Director Heidi Hagen presented a review of the FY23 budget and a preliminary FY24 budget review. A draft of Policy 714 Fund Balances was presented for review. Tavis Juran, band instructor, presented information regarding a proposed trip to Nashville/Memphis, TN, from March 22-26, 2024. The Patriotics Robotics team competed and qualified for the Worlds competition in Houston, TX in April. Upcoming meeting dates were reviewed: March 13 regular meeting beginning at 6:00 p.m.; March 14 special meeting beginning at 3:30 p.m. and concluding by 6:00 p.m. The meeting was adjourned at 6:51 p.m. Respectfully submitted, Dena Moody, Clerk (March 22, 2023) 205948