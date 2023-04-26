March 14, 2023 This is a summary of the March 14, 2023, ISD 186 Special School Board Meeting. The full text of the meeting minutes is available for public inspection at www.isd186.org and in the District Office, 30805 Olson St, Pequot Lakes, MN. The meeting was called to order at 3:31 p.m. in the MS/HS Media Center. Present: Directors Kim Bolz-Andolshek, Curt Johnson, Pamela Johnson, Susan Mathison-Young, Dena Moody, and Amy Sjoblad, and Superintendent of Schools Kurt Stumpf. Director Tracy Wallin arrived at 6:33 p.m. Motion by Bolz-Andolshek, second by Sjoblad and carried 6-0 to approve the agenda, as presented. Facilities planning information and updates were presented by Eric Anderson of ATSR. Director Wallin arrived at 6:33 p.m. during the facilities discussion. Motion by Bolz-Andolshek, second by Wallin and carried 7-0 to adjourn. The meeting was adjourned at 5:26 p.m. /s/ Dena Moody, Clerk (April 26, 2023) 217313