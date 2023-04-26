March 13, 2023 This is a summary of the March 13, 2023, ISD 186 Regular School Board Meeting. The full text of the meeting minutes is available for public inspection at www.isd186.org and in the District Office, 30805 Olson St, Pequot Lakes, MN. The meeting was called to order at 6:00 p.m. in the MS/HS Media Center. Present: Directors Curt Johnson, Pamela Johnson, Susan Mathison-Young, Dena Moody, Amy Sjoblad, and Tracy Wallin, and Superintendent of Schools Kurt Stumpf. Absent: Director Kim Bolz-Andolshek. Motion by Sjoblad, second by Wallin and carried 6-0 to approve the agenda, as presented. The following reports were presented: Superintendent Report and Enrollment Report. Motion by Moody, second by Sjoblad and carried 6-0 to approve the consent agenda items, as presented. The consent agenda included past meeting minutes, personnel updates, bills paid, treasurer report, and request for proposals authorization for printer/copier lease contract. Motion by Wallin, second by P. Johnson and carried 6-0 to approve the FY23 revised budget, as presented. Motion by P. Johnson, seconded by C. Johnson and carried 6-0 via roll call to adopt the Resolution Reducing and Discontinuing Educational Programs and Positions, as presented. Motion by Moody, second by Wallin and carried 6-0 to approve the Robotics trip to Houston, April 19-22, 2023. Motion by Sjoblad, second by Moody and carried 6-0 to approve the Band trip to Nashville/Memphis, March 22-26, 2024. Policy 714 Fund Balances was presented for a first reading. Motion by P. Johnson, second by C. Johnson and carried 6-0 via roll call to adopt the Resolution Accepting Donations. Donations to District accounts totaled $3,550.00, and those to Student Activity Fund accounts totaled $19,675.45. Upcoming meetings: March 14, 3:30 p.m., special meeting; April 3, 6:00 p.m., work session; and April 17, 6:00 p.m., regular meeting. Motion by Wallin, second by Moody and carried 6-0 to adjourn. The meeting was adjourned at 6:39 p.m. /s/ Dena Moody, Clerk (April 26, 2023) 217316