MAPLE TOWNSHIP Posting of Notice The Maple Township’s Annual Road Tour will begin on Saturday May 20th, 2023 at 8:00am at the Maple Town Hall Respectfully Submitted by: Alisha Alderson, Town Clerk (May 3, 2023) 220025

