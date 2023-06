Legal Public Notice I Brian-Lee Smith, c

Legal Public Notice I Brian-Lee Smith, claim I was born a man on a November 22, 1969, to Jeanette and Jerry Smith. I claim, I am not a person, U.S. Citizen or a resident. I claim that I am a domiciled Minnesotan (a state citizen). I declare that I abide by Public Law 97–280 (June 7, 14 & 21, 2023) 231325

