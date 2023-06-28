Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Published June 28, 2023 at 1:20 AM

June 7, 2023 A school board negotiations team meeting was held on June 7, 2023, in the MS/HS Media Center beginning at 3:02 p.m. Present: Directors Pamela Johnson, Susan Mathison-Young and Tracy Wallin, Superintendent of Schools Kurt Stumpf, and Finance Director Heidi Hagen. Representatives of the Principals group were present. Proposed contract changes were presented and discussed. The meeting was adjourned at 5:53 p.m. /s/ Tracy Wallin, Clerk Pro Tem (June 28, 2023) 236901