June 6, 2023 A school board negotiations team meeting was held on June 6, 2023, in the MS/HS Media Center beginning at 3:34 p.m. Present: Directors Pamela Johnson, Susan Mathison-Young and Tracy Wallin, Superintendent of Schools Kurt Stumpf, and Finance Director Heidi Hagen. Representatives of the EMPL-Teachers group were present. Proposed contract changes were presented and discussed. The meeting was adjourned at 5:45 p.m. /s/ Tracy Wallin, Clerk Pro Tem (June 28, 2023) 236908