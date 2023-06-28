June 5, 2023 (This is a summary of the J

June 5, 2023 (This is a summary of the June 5, 2023, ISD 186 Special School Board Meeting. The full text of the meeting minutes is available for public inspection at www.isd186.org and in the District Office, 30805 Olson St, Pequot Lakes, MN.) The meeting was called to order at 5:00 p.m. in the MS/HS Media Center. Present: Directors Kim Bolz-Andolshek, Curt Johnson, Pamela Johnson, Susan Mathison-Young, Dena Moody, Amy Sjoblad, and Tracy Wallin, and Superintendent of Schools Kurt Stumpf. Motion by Sjoblad, second by Bolz-Andolshek and carried 7-0 to approve the agenda, as presented. Motion by P. Johnson, second by Wallin and carried 6-0 to ratify the 2023-2025 EMPL-Transportation Staff Master Agreement, as presented. Mathison-Young abstained. Motion by Bolz-Andolshek, second by Moody and carried 7-0 to ratify the 2023-2025 Terms and Conditions of Employment for ISD 186 Van Drivers, as presented. A recap of recent legislative changes and information on the FY24 budget were presented. Superintendent Stumpf presented a recommendation on the facilities bond, including a recommended election date, election timeline, scope, amount financing, and ballot language. Upcoming meeting dates: June 21, 5:00 p.m., regular meeting (moved from June 19); June 27, 6:00 p.m. special meeting. Motion by Bolz-Andolshek, second by C. Johnson and carried 7-0 to adjourn. The meeting was adjourned at 6:31 p.m. /s/ Dena Moody, Clerk (June 28, 2023) 236893