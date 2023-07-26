June 27, 2023 A special meeting of the B

June 27, 2023 A special meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District #186 was held in the MS/HS Media Center on June 27, 2023. Chair Susan Mathison-Young called the meeting to order at 6:10 p.m. Clerk Dena Moody recorded the minutes. Present: Directors Curt Johnson, Pamela Johnson, Susan Mathison-Young, Dena Moody, Amy Sjoblad, and Tracy Wallin, and Superintendent of Schools Kurt Stumpf. Absent: Director Kim Bolz-Andolshek. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Moved by Sjoblad, seconded by P. Johnson to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried by a 6-0 vote. Moved by C. Johnson, seconded by P. Johnson to adopt the Resolution Relating to Determining the Necessity of Approving a Capital Project Levy Authorization and Issuing General Obligation Bonds and Calling a Special Election Thereon. A roll call vote was taken with all voting in favor. Motion carried by a 6-0 vote. Moved by C. Johnson, seconded by Sjoblad to adjourn. Motion carried by a 6-0 vote. The meeting was adjourned at 6:27 p.m. Respectfully submitted, Dena Moody, Clerk (July 26, 2023) 244242