June 27, 2023 A school board negotiation

June 27, 2023 A school board negotiations team meeting was held on June 27, 2023, in the MS/HS Media Center, beginning at 3:33 p.m. Present: Directors Pamela Johnson and Tracy Wallin; Superintendent of Schools Kurt Stumpf, and Finance Director Heidi Hagen. Director Susan Mathison-Young arrived at 3:52 p.m. Representatives of the EMPL-Teachers group were present. Proposed contract changes were presented and discussed. The meeting was adjourned at 6:01 p.m. Respectfully submitted, Tracy Wallin, Clerk Pro Tem (July 26, 2023) 244241