June 21, 2023 (This is a summary of the June 21, 2023, ISD 186 Special School Board Meeting. The full text of the meeting minutes is available for public inspection at www.isd186.org and in the District Office, 30805 Olson St, Pequot Lakes, MN.) The meeting was called to order at 5:00 p.m. in the MS/HS Media Center. Present: Directors Kim Bolz-Andolshek, Curt Johnson, Pamela Johnson, Susan Mathison-Young, Dena Moody, Amy Sjoblad, and Tracy Wallin, and Superintendent of Schools Kurt Stumpf. Motion by Bolz-Andolshek, second by Sjoblad and carried 7-0 to approve the agenda, as presented. The following reports were presented: High School Career & College Readiness Report, Superintendent Report, Facilities Bond Election Report, and Enrollment Report. Motion by Bolz-Andolshek, second by C. Johnson and carried 7-0 to approve the consent agenda items, as presented. The consent agenda included past meeting minutes; personnel updates; bills paid; treasurer report; milk and bread bid acceptance; adopt policies 220 and 908. Motion by Bolz-Andolshek, second by Sjoblad and carried 7-0 to approve the FY24 budget, as presented. Motion by Bolz-Andolshek, second by C. Johnson and carried 7-0 to approve the Memorandum of Understanding with SEIU Local 284, as presented. Moved by Moody, seconded by Bolz-Andolshek and carried 7-0 to ratify the 2023-2025 Principals Master Agreement, as presented. Motion by P. Johnson, seconded by Bolz-Andolshek and carried 7-0 to approve the 2023-2025 Terms and Conditions of Employment for ISD #186 Unaffiliated District Level Employees, as presented. Motion by Bolz-Andolshek, seconded by C. Johnson and carried 7-0 via roll call to adopt the Resolution Certifying the Population Estimate for the 2023 Payable 2024 Levy of Independent School District #186, Pequot Lakes Public Schools. Motion by Bolz-Andolshek, seconded by Sjoblad and carried 7-0 via roll call to adopt the 2023-2024 Resolution for Membership in the Minnesota State High School League. Motion by Bolz-Andolshek, seconded by Moody and carried 7-0 via roll call to adopt the Resolution Designating Identified Official with Authority. Motion by Bolz-Andolshek, second by Sjoblad and carried 7-0 via roll call to adopt the Resolution Accepting Donations. Donations to District accounts totaled $27,330.50, and those to Student Activity Fund accounts totaled $12,710.48. Upcoming meetings: June 27, 3:30 p.m., negotiations team; June 27, 6:00 p.m., special meeting; July 17, 6:00 p.m., regular meeting. Motion by Bolz-Andolshek, second by C. Johnson and carried 7-0 to adjourn. The meeting was adjourned at 6:12 p.m. /s/ Dena Moody, Clerk (July 26, 2023) 244237