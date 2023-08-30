July 17, 2023 (This is a summary of the July 17, 2023, ISD 186 Special School Board Meeting. The full text of the meeting minutes is available for public inspection at www.isd186.org and in the District Office, 30805 Olson St, Pequot Lakes, MN.) The meeting was called to order at 6:00 p.m. in the MS/HS Media Center. Present: Directors Curt Johnson, Pamela Johnson, Susan Mathison-Young, Dena Moody, Amy Sjoblad, and Tracy Wallin, and Superintendent of Schools Kurt Stumpf. Director Kim Bolz-Andolshek attended remotely from Renaissance Orlando, 6677 Sea Harbor Dr, Orlando, FL. Motion by Sjoblad, second by Moody and carried 7-0 to approve the agenda, as presented. Superintendent Stumpf reported on the planning and timelines for the facilities bond election, including working with Crow Wing County for the election process and contract, PMA for tax impact and calculations, and Rapp Strategies for strategic communications. Information was provided regarding planning for the funeral services for Officer Jake Wallin that will be held in the PLS gymnasium on Saturday. Superintendent Stumpf provided current Kindergarten/Patriot Academy enrollment numbers for the 2023-24 school year. We continue to have new enrollments at other grade levels as well. All grade levels are open to enrollment at this time. Motion by C. Johnson, second by Sjoblad and carried 7-0 to approve the consent agenda items, as presented. The consent agenda included past meeting minutes; personnel updates; bills paid; treasurer report; L.P bid acceptance; adopt 2023-2024 handbooks. Motion by Moody, second by Wallin and carried 7-0 to approve the contract with Rapp Strategies, Inc. to provide strategic counsel, and public information and engagement activities for a November 2023 referendum, as presented. Motion by Sjoblad, second by C. Johnson and carried 7-0 to approve the Safe Routes to School plan, as presented. Moved by C. Johnson, seconded by P. Johnson and carried 7-0 via roll call to adopt the resolution to approve the ten-year facilities maintenance plan, as presented. Motion by P. Johnson, seconded by C. Johnson and carried 7-0 to approve the Police-School Liaison Officer Agreement for the period September 5, 2023, through May 31, 2024, as presented. Motion by C. Johnson, seconded by Wallin and carried 7-0 to approve the 2023-2024 prices, as presented. Motion by P. Johnson, seconded by Moody and carried 7-0 via to approve Superintendent Stumpf’s appointment to the Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board (PELSB) Board of Directors beginning July 1, 2023, for a four-year term. Motion by Wallin, seconded by Sjoblad and carried 7-0 to adopt the policies with legislative changes, as presented. Motion by P. Johnson, second by Sjoblad and carried 7-0 via roll call to adopt the Resolution Accepting Donations. Donations to District accounts totaled $18,023.50, and those to Student Activity Fund accounts totaled $9,547.00. Upcoming meetings: July 24, 4:00 p.m., negotiations team; July 25, 4:00 p.m., negotiations team; August 7, 6:00 p.m., work session; August 21, 6:00 p.m., regular meeting. Motion by C. Johnson, second by Sjoblad and carried 7-0 to close the meeting to discuss the District’s labor negotiation strategy related to negotiations with EMPL-Teachers, pursuant to Minnesota Statute, Section 13D.03. The meeting was closed at 6:59 p.m. and Director Bolz-Andolshek left the meeting at this time. Motion by C. Johnson, second by Sjoblad and carried 6-0 to reopen the meeting. The meeting was reopened at 7:59 p.m. Motion by C. Johnson, second by Sjoblad and carried 6-0 to close the meeting for the purpose of the annual routine evaluation of the Superintendent, pursuant to Minnesota Statute, Section 13D.05, Subd. 3(a). The meeting was closed at 7:59 p.m. Motion by C. Johnson, second by Wallin and carried 6-0 to reopen the meeting. The meeting was reopened at 8:31 p.m. Motion by C. Johnson, second by Sjoblad and carried 6-0 to adjourn. The meeting was adjourned at 8:31 p.m. /s/ Dena Moody, Clerk (Aug. 30, 2023) 254514