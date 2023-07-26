July 11, 2023 A school board negotiation

July 11, 2023 A school board negotiations team meeting was held on July 11, 2023, in the MS/HS Media Center, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Present: Directors Pamela Johnson, Susan Mathison-Young, and Tracy Wallin; Superintendent of Schools Kurt Stumpf, and Finance Director Heidi Hagen. The negotiations team discussed planning and strategy for the EMPL-Teachers group. Representatives of the EMPL-Teachers group arrived at 4:00 p.m. Proposed contract changes were presented and discussed. The meeting was adjourned at 6:04 p.m. Respectfully submitted, Tracy Wallin, Clerk Pro Tem (July 26, 2023) 244244