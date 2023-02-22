January 23, 2023 A regular meeting of th

January 23, 2023 A regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District #186 was held in the MS/HS Media Center on January 23, 2023. Chair Susan Mathison-Young called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Clerk Dena Moody recorded the minutes. Present: Directors Curt Johnson, Pamela Johnson, Susan Mathison-Young, Dena Moody, Amy Sjoblad, and Tracy Wallin, and Superintendent of Schools Kurt Stumpf. Director Kim Bolz-Andolshek attended remotely from JW Marriott New Orleans, 614 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. No visitors were present to address the school board during the open forum portion of the meeting. Moved by Sjoblad, seconded by Moody to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried by a 7-0 vote. Michael Hart, Director of Public Finance for PMA Securities, presented information on financial planning for facilities. Brief reports were heard from Directors Mathison-Young (Community Education Advisory Council), Wallin (Paul Bunyan Education Cooperative), and Moody (District Advisory Council). Directors Mathison-Young, Sjoblad, and Wallin reported on their attendance at the recent MSBA Leadership Conference, and Director P. Johnson reported on her attendance at the MSBA Phase I & II trainings. Superintendent Stumpf reported that the person responsible for putting together the recognition videos is no longer available to do so; we are looking at other options. Mr. Stumpf recognized the following: Nancy Ryan, Pequot Lakes Chamber of Commerce School Staff of the Year; Maci Martini, Pequot Lakes Triple A (Academics, Arts, Athletics) award recipient; Clayton Erickson and Calia Chaney, Pequot Lakes ExCEL (Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership) award recipients. Superintendent Stumpf also reported on strategic planning and a State of the District presentation, along with a corresponding survey and feedback; Safe Routes to School updates; and upcoming mid-year superintendent review. Activities Director Byron Westrich presented information regarding weight room use, proposed renovations and equipment upgrades. This project would not be funded with District funds but rather with donations from businesses and individuals. The January 3, 2023, enrollment report was presented for review. Moved by C. Johnson, seconded by Sjoblad to approve the consent agenda items, as presented. Motion carried by a 7-0 vote. a. Past Meeting Minutes: December 12, 2022, regular meeting; January 4, 2023, reorganizational/special meeting b. Personnel Updates: Retirements: Brenda Helmrichs, internship coordinator; Brian Alt, industrial technology teacher; Rachel Gerhartz, Kindergarten teacher Resignations: Gregg Martig, assistant football coach; Jon Larson, assistant baseball coach; Jason A. Johnson, assistant trap coach Hires: Kiersten Kralovetz, Kid Konnection paraprofessional; William Silgen, 5th grade social studies teacher c. Bills Paid in the amount of $3,345,546.27 d. Treasurer Report – November 2022 Moved by Bolz-Andolshek, seconded by Wallin to accept the findings of the grievance and denial of SEIU Local 284 Grievance Number 2842226, as presented. Motion carried by a 7-0 vote. Moved by Bolz-Andolshek, seconded by Sjoblad to adopt the resolution directing the administration to make recommendations for reductions in programs and positions and reasons therefor. A roll call vote was taken with all members voting in favor. Motion carried by a 7-0 vote. Moved by C. Johnson, seconded by Sjoblad to adopt the resolution accepting donations. A roll call vote was taken with all members voting in favor. Motion carried by a 7-0 vote. District Accounts: Student Activity Fund Accounts: A discussion was held regarding the facilities process and the possibility of setting up facility tours for the school board and community members, as well as setting a special meeting to discuss this process. Upcoming meeting dates were announced, as follows: February 6 6:00 p.m. Work Session February 13 6:00 p.m. Regular Meeting Moved by C. Johnson, seconded by Moody to adjourn. Motion carried by a 7-0 vote. The meeting was adjourned at 7:45 p.m. Respectfully submitted, Dena Moody, Clerk (Feb. 22, 2023) 196173