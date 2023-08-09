IN PROCEEDINGS SUBSEQUENT TO INITIAL REG

IN PROCEEDINGS SUBSEQUENT TO INITIAL REGISTRATION FILE NO. 18-CV-23-2626 STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF CROW WING NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: Other Civil-Torrens In the matter of the Petition of Camela Maxine Misener PETITION For a New Certificate of Title After Tax Forfeiture TO THE HONORABLE JUDGES OF THE DISTRICT COURT OF CROW WING COUNTY: Comes now the Petitioner and shows to the Court as follows: 1. That on November 19, 1962 the Registrar of Titles entered Certificate of Title No. 66299 for land described as: Lot Thirty-three (33) of FIFTEENTH ADDITION TO BREEZY POINT ESTATES, according to the plat thereof on file in the office of the Registrar of Titles in and for said County; Except all minerals and mineral rights. 2. That there are registered on the Certificate of Title recitals and memorials as shown on the attached Exhibit A. 3. That the proceedings for the foreclosure of the tax lien were regular and according to statute and that the time for redemption from the sale to the State of Minnesota has expired as evidenced by the Auditor’s Certificate of Forfeiture dated October 31, 2014, and recorded on November 19, 2014 as Document No. 229163 for Lot Thirty-three (33) of FIFTEENTH ADDITION TO BREEZY POINT ESTATES. 4. That the premises are occupied as follows: Occupied. The name(s) of the occupants are as follows: Camela Maxine Misener, single. 5. That the State of Minnesota conveyed the Land to Camela Maxine Misener by Auditor’s Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands dated August 3, 2020, recorded August 18, 2020, as Document No. 257129. 6. That the address of the Petitioner is 8740 Center Drive, Breezy Point, MN 56472. 7. That the property rights of Perry H. Keep and Mary C. Keep, husband and wife were extinguished pursuant to tax forfeiture. Wherefore, Petitioner prays for an Order directing the Registrar of Titles to cancel Certificate of Title No. 66299 and to enter a new Certificate of Title in the names of Camela Maxine Misener, single, for the land described in paragraph 1, above. Date: May 4, 2023 /s/ J. Brad Person Attorney for Petitioner Attorney’s Name: J. Brad Person Attorney’s Registration No.: #0296302 Address: PO Box 472; Brainerd, MN 56401 Telephone: 218-828-1248 Fax: 218-828-4832 APPROVED: /s/ James Nelson – Deputy Examiner of Titles VERIFICATION STATE OF MINNESOTA ss COUNTY OF CROW WING Camela Maxine Misener having been first duly sworn on oath, deposes and states that she is the Petitioner in the above entitled proceeding, that she has read the foregoing Petition and the same is true of her own knowledge, except as to matters therein stated on information and belief and as to such matters she believes it to be true. /s/ Camela Maxine Misener Subscribed and sworn to before me this 26th day of July, 2023 /s/ Stephanie A. Lee Notary Public (Aug 9 & 16, 2023) 248033