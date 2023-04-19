Important Information Regarding Assessme

Important Information Regarding Assessment and Classification of property This May effect your 2024 property tax payment Jenkins Township Notice is hereby given, that the board of Apeal and equalization for the township of Jenkins, in Crow wing County Minnesota meet on Friday April 21st at 10 am. It will be held at the Jenkins township hall. The purpose of this meeting is to determine weather taxable property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor. Also to determine weather corrections need to be made. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your Assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you are still not satisfied with your valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the Local board of Appeal and equalization. The Board shall correct as needed. Generally an appearance before your Local Board of Appeal and Equalization is required by law before an appeal can be taken to the County Board of Appeal an equalization. Given under my hand this 12th day of April. Jim Olsen Township Clerk of Jenkins (April 19, 2023) 214200