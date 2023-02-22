February 6, 2023 A work session of the B

February 6, 2023 A work session of the Board of Education of Independent School District #186 was held in the MS/HS Media Center on February 6, 2023. Chair Susan Mathison-Young called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Clerk Dena Moody recorded the minutes. Present: Directors Curt Johnson, Pamela Johnson, Susan Mathison-Young, Dena Moody, Amy Sjoblad, and Tracy Wallin, and Superintendent of Schools Kurt Stumpf. Director Kim Bolz-Andolshek attended remotely from Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa, 41000 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA. Superintendent Stumpf and Finance Director Heidi Hagen presented information regarding FY23 budget revisions, FY24 preliminary budget, and a bidding services timeline. Discussion was held regarding setting up facilities tours and scheduling meetings for facilities project updates and discussions. The meeting was adjourned at 7:05 p.m. Respectfully submitted, Dena Moody, Clerk (Feb. 22, 2023) 196192