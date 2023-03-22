February 13, 2023 A regular meeting of t

February 13, 2023 A regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District #186 was held in the MS/HS Media Center on February 13, 2023. Chair Susan Mathison-Young called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Clerk Dena Moody recorded the minutes. Present: Directors Kim Bolz-Andolshek, Pamela Johnson, Susan Mathison-Young, Dena Moody, and Tracy Wallin, and Superintendent of Schools Kurt Stumpf. Absent: Directors Curt Johnson and Amy Sjoblad. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. No visitors were present to address the school board during the open forum portion of the meeting. Moved by Bolz-Andolshek, seconded by Wallin to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried by a 5-0 vote. Lisa Christensen, American Indian Education Coordinator, provided an overview of the 2022-23 American Indian Education Program and the American Indian Parent Advisory Committee vote of concurrence. Superintendent Stumpf reminded board members to sign up for facilities tours; working on setting a date for a facilities update meeting with ATS&R; introduced Eagle View Principal Melissa Hesch and E-STEM Teacher Deanne Trottier, who presented information on the State Innovative STEM Award received from the Minnesota Elementary Principals Association, in conjunction with the Minnesota Science Museum, and also receipt of a DNR ‘No Kids Left Inside’ grant towards Archery in the Schools equipment and staff training; Calia Chaney is a state-bound alpine skier. Director of Teaching and Learning Travis Raske, and Principals Melissa Hesch, Mike O’Neil, and Aaron Nelson presented Continuous Improvement Plan updates and the status of reaching goals. The February 1, 2023, enrollment report was presented for review. Moved by Bolz-Andolshek, seconded by Moody to approve the consent agenda items, as presented. Motion carried by a 5-0 vote. a. Past Meeting Minutes: January 23, 2023, regular meeting; February 6, 2023, work session b. Personnel Updates: Resignations: Monica Sergent, head tennis coach; Angela Helmer, paraprofessional; Autumn Thull, ML track coach Hires: Katrina Moody, MS softball coach; Kate Davis, assistant spring play director Leaves: Cindi Boyda, paraprofessional Lane Change: April Kinney, BA+15 to BA+30; Suzanne Hurin, MA+30 to MA+45; Elizabeth Wallace, BA+15 to BA+30 c. Bills Paid in the amount of $1,396,447,52 d. Treasurer Report – December 2022 Moved by Bolz-Andolshek, seconded by P. Johnson to direct administration to construct an FY24 budget with a minimum 15% unassigned general fund balance, which may include revenue increases and/or expenditure reductions. Motion carried by a 5-0 vote. Moved by Moody, seconded by Bolz-Andolshek to approve the addition of a 1.0 FTE special education teacher position beginning with the 2023-24 school year. Motion carried by a 5-0 vote. Moved by Bolz-Andolshek, seconded by Wallin to adopt the resolution accepting donations. A roll call vote was taken with all members voting in favor. Motion carried by a 5-0 vote. District Accounts: Donor Donation Designated Purpose (if any) Pequot Lakes School PTA (grant) $ 2,500.00 Kindergarten needs Pequot Lakes School PTA $ 661.14 8th grade field trip – bussing Pequot Lakes School PTA $ 612.00 8th grade field trip – bowling Pequot Lakes School PTA $ 478.26 6th grade field trip – bussing to Ski Gull Verla Shaw $ 50.00 GLAPA Ideal Community Service Organization $ 1,500.00 Community Education – Prairie Fire Theatre Five Wings Arts Council (grant) $ 2,700.00 Community Education – Scandinavian Showcase Student Activity Fund Accounts: Donor Donation Designated Purpose (if any) North Country Networkers $ 200.00 The Lighthouse Project Patriot Activities Club $ 794.00 Trap Team Adam & Dana Buffington $ 500.00 Robotics Team Delkor Systems $ 1,500.00 Robotics Team Nisswa Hardware $ 100.00 Robotics Team Patriot Activities Club $ 2,000.00 Robotics Team Upcoming meeting dates were announced, as follows: March 6 6:00 p.m. Work Session March 13 6:00 p.m. Regular Meeting Moved by Bolz-Andolshek, seconded by P. Johnson to close the meeting for the purpose of the mid-year evaluation of the Superintendent, pursuant to Minnesota Statute, Section 13D.05, Subd. 3(a). Motion carried by a 5-0 vote. The meeting was closed at 7:30 p.m. Moved by Moody, seconded by Bolz-Andolshek, to reopen the meeting. Motion carried by a 5-0 vote. The meeting was reopened at 8:24 p.m. Moved by Bolz-Andolshek, seconded by Wallin to adjourn. Motion carried by a 5-0 vote. The meeting was adjourned at 8:25 p.m. Respectfully submitted, Dena Moody, Clerk (March 22, 2023) 205966