Esko ISD 99 Esko, MN REQUEST FOR PROPOSA

Esko ISD 99 Esko, MN REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Notice is hereby given that Esko ISD 99 Requests proposals for: Group Term Life and Long Term Disability Insurance Specifications will be available from National Insurance Services, 250 South Executive Drive, Suite 300, Brookfield, WI 53005, Phone: 800-627-3660 Proposals are due no later than 3 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at National Insurance Services, 250 South Executive Drive, Suite 300, Brookfield, WI 53005 or per the RFP instructions. (Feb 15 & 22, 2023) 194448