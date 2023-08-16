CITY OF PEQUOT LAKES PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION/ BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that the Pequot Lakes Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment will convene on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall, 4638 Main Street, to conduct the following public hearings: 1. Final Plat of Patriot Pines. The proposed plat subdivides an approximately 19 acre parcel into eight residential lots. Property is located near the intersection of Lilac Drive and Royce Street (no physical address). PIN: 29150543. Tyler Gardner and Nicholas Makowsky, applicants/property owners. All interested persons are invited to attend this hearing and be heard or send written comments to City Hall. Copies of the permit, maps, drawings and staff report are available at City Hall at least one week prior to the hearing date. Copies of the Staff Report regarding this application is available at City Hall or online at www.pequotlakes-mn.gov. Jenny Peterson Deputy Clerk City of Pequot Lakes “This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer” (Aug. 16, 2023) 250110