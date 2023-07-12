CITY OF PEQUOT LAKES PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION/BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that the Pequot Lakes Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment will convene on Monday, July 24, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall, 4638 Main Street, to conduct the following public hearings: 1. Rezoning Application #23-44 to rezone a ten acre parcel located approximately 1,000 feet east of the Knotty Pine Road/County Road 11 intersection (no physical address) from Forest Management to Transition Residential. Property Description: THAT PART OF THE N 730 FT OF THE NE1/4 OF NE1/4, LYING E OF THE W 33 FT THEREOF, AND LY ING W’LY OF THE FOLLOWING DESC LINE; COMM AT THE NE CORNER OF SAID NENE, THEN N 88 DEG 38 MIN 56 SEC W, ASSUMED BEARING, ALG THE N LINE OF SAID NENE 780 FT TO THE POINT OF BEG OF THE LINE TO BE HEREIN DESC, THEN S 01 DEG 02 MIN 00 SEC E 82 FT, THEN S 10 DEG 59 MIN 29 SEC E 663.40 FT, M/O/L, TO THE S LINE OF THE N 730 FT OF SAID NENE AND SAID DESC LINE THERE TERMINATING. SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS, RESTRICTIONS, AND RESERVATIONS OF RECORD. PIN 29140605. Property owner: TUDOR PROPERTIES LLC. Applicant: Kyle Narveson. 2. Preliminary Plat Application #23-42 for The Homes on Firewatch Way. The proposed plat subdivides 10-acre parcel into eight residential lots. Property is located approximately 1,000 feet east of Knotty Pine Road/County Road 11 intersection (no physical address). Property Description: THAT PART OF THE N 730 FT OF THE NE1/4 OF NE1/4, LYING E OF THE W 33 FT THEREOF, AND LY ING W’LY OF THE FOLLOWING DESC LINE; COMM AT THE NE CORNER OF SAID NENE, THEN N 88 DEG 38 MIN 56 SEC W, ASSUMED BEARING, ALG THE N LINE OF SAID NENE 780 FT TO THE POINT OF BEG OF THE LINE TO BE HEREIN DESC, THEN S 01 DEG 02 MIN 00 SEC E 82 FT, THEN S 10 DEG 59 MIN 29 SEC E 663.40 FT, M/O/L, TO THE S LINE OF THE N 730 FT OF SAID NENE AND SAID DESC LINE THERE TERMINATING. SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS, RESTRICTIONS, AND RESERVATIONS OF RECORD. PIN 29140605. Property owner: TUDOR PROPERTIES LLC. Applicant: Kyle Narveson. All interested persons are invited to attend this hearing and be heard or send written comments to City Hall. Copies of the permit, maps, drawings and staff report are available at City Hall at least one week prior to the hearing date. Copies of the Staff Report regarding this application is available at City Hall or online at www.pequotlakes-mn.gov. Jenny Peterson Deputy Clerk City of Pequot Lakes “This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer” (July 12, 2023) 240340