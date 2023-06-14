CITY OF PEQUOT LAKES PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION/BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that the Pequot Lakes Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment will convene on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall, 4638 Main Street, to conduct the following public hearings: 1. Preliminary Plat of Heart of the Good Life First Addition. The proposed plat creates one 5.1 acre commercial lot, modifies and outlot and extends Larsen Parkway. PIN: 29230531. Level Contracting applicant and City of Pequot Lakes, property owner. 2. Final Plat Heart of the Good Life First Addition. PIN: 29230531. Level Contracting applicant and City of Pequot Lakes, property owner. 3. Ordinance Amendment modifying Section 17-5.16 “Patriot Development” regarding building height Applicant: City of Pequot Lakes. All interested persons are invited to attend this hearing and be heard or send written comments to City Hall. Copies of the permit, maps, drawings and staff report are available at City Hall at least one week prior to the hearing date. Copies of the Staff Report regarding this application is available at City Hall or online at www.pequotlakes-mn.gov. Jenny Peterson Deputy Clerk City of Pequot Lakes “This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer” (June 14, 2023) 233428