CITY OF PEQUOT LAKES PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION/BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that the Pequot Lakes Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment will convene on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall, 4638 Main Street, to conduct the following public hearings: 1. Preliminary Plat of Patriot Pines. The proposed plat subdivides an approximately 19 acre parcel into eight residential lots. Property is located near the intersection of Lilac Drive and Royce Street (no physical address). PIN: 29150543. Tyler Gardner and Nicholas Makowsky, applicants/property owners. 2. Preliminary Plat of Heart of the Good Life First Addition. The proposed plat creates one four acre commercial lot, modifies an outlot and extends Larsen Parkway. PIN: 29230531. City of Pequot Lakes, applicant/property owner. 3. Final Plat Heart of the Good Life First Addition. PIN: 29230531. City of Pequot Lakes, applicant/property owner. 4. Ordinance Amendment modifying Section 5.10 “Commercial” of the Pequot Lakes Land Use Ordinance regarding impervious surface coverage and stormwater management plan requirements. Applicant: City of Pequot Lakes. All interested persons are invited to attend this hearing and be heard or send written comments to City Hall. Copies of the permit, maps, drawings and staff report are available at City Hall at least one week prior to the hearing date. Copies of the Staff Report regarding this application is available at City Hall or online at www.pequotlakes-mn.gov. Jenny Peterson Deputy Clerk City of Pequot Lakes “This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer” (May 10, 2023) 222478