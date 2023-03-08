CITY OF PEQUOT LAKES PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION/BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that the Pequot Lakes Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment will convene on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall, 4638 Main Street, to conduct the following public hearings: 1. Application # 23-02 is for a Rezone from Commercial to Urban Residential. Property is described as: Lot 4 Block 5 of Burnes Royce Addition and is located at 3858 Ballards Blvd. PIN: 29150544. Property owner: AJA Inter Galactic LLC.. 2. Application #23-03 for a Rezone from Commercial to Urban Residential. Property is described as: Lot 5 Block 5 of Brunes Royce Addition. PIN: 29150543. No physical address. Applicants/property owner: Tyler Gardner and Nicholas Makowsky. All interested persons are invited to attend this hearing and be heard or send written comments to City Hall. Copies of the permit, maps, drawings and staff report are available at City Hall at least one week prior to the hearing date. Copies of the Staff Report regarding this application is available at City Hall or online at www.pequotlakes-mn.gov. Jenny Peterson Pequot Lakes City of Pequot Lakes “This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer” (March 8, 2023) 201241