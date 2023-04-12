CITY OF PEQUOT LAKES NOTICE OF ZONING MA

CITY OF PEQUOT LAKES NOTICE OF ZONING MAP AMENDMENT On Monday, April 3, 2023, the Pequot Lakes City Council amended the official zoning map by rezoning PIN 29150544 (3858 Ballards Blvd.) and PIN 29150543 (no physical address) from “Commercial” to “Urban Residential.” An updated zoning map is available at City Hall and can be obtained by contacting the City Clerk. Jenny Peterson Pequot Lakes City of Pequot Lakes “This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer” (April 12, 2023) 212405