CITY OF PEQUOT LAKES COUNTY OF CROW WING STATE OF MINNESOTA NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING ON VACATION OF A PORTION OF STREET RIGHT-OF-WAY PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA STATUTES§ 412.851 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a hearing will be held before the Pequot Lakes City Council on the 5th day of July, 2023, in the City Hall located at 4638 Main Street, Pequot Lakes, Minnesota, 564 72, at 6:00p.m. to consider a proposed vacation of a portion of a platted street right-of-way for Lilac Street, located in the, in the Brunes Royce Addition in the City of Pequot Lakes, County of Crow Wing, described as follows: That part South Brunes Street,(also known as Lilac Lane) as dedicated in BRUNES ROYCE ADDITION, according to the recorded plat thereof, Crow Wing County, Minnesota, lysing southerly of the following described line: Beginning at the southeast corner of Lot 4, Block 5, said plat; thence North 82 degrees 09 minutes 11 seconds East, assumed bearing along the easterly extension of the south line of said Lot 4 for distance of 66. 00 feet to the east line of South Brunes Street and said described line there terminating. Dated this 14th day of June, 2023. CITY OF PEQUOT LAKES, MINNESOTA /s/ Angie Duus, Ciity Clerk (June 21, 2023) 235343