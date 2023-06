CITY OF LAKE SHORE PUBLIC INFORMATIONAL

CITY OF LAKE SHORE PUBLIC INFORMATIONAL MEETING FRITZ LOVEN BRIDGE IMPROVEMENT JULY 6, 2023 6:00 PM LAKE SHORE CITY HALL The City of Lake Shore will hold an informational meeting on the Fritz Loven Bridge on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM, Lake Shore City Hall. The city engineer will present information on the proposed bridge improvements. Teri Hastings, City Administrator Dated: June 28, 2023 (June 28, 2023) 237639

