CITY OF LAKE SHORE PLANNING COMMISSION/B

CITY OF LAKE SHORE PLANNING COMMISSION/BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING MONDAY, JULY 10, 2023 AT 9:00 AM LAKE SHORE CITY HALL TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: The Lake Shore Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment will hear the following applications at their regular scheduled meeting on Monday, July 10th at 9:00 AM at City Hall; 8583 Interlachen Road, Lake Shore MN 56468. VARIANCE: Terry and Mary Falk request a variance to construct 868 square foot (footprint) two story addition including basement at a setback of less than 75 feet from Gull Lake but not less than the existing dwelling from the lake. The addition will meet the sideyard setback and will reduce the overall impervious surface on the property to meet ordinance requirements. The property is legally described as Lot 2, Block 3 of Auditors Plat of Rocky Point (site address is 9314 Interlachen Road) and is zoned medium density residential. VARIANCE: Korey Bannerman requests a variance to demolish the existing improvements and construct a new 3891 square foot dwelling with an 890 square foot attached garage, an 1860 square foot second story, with decks and a 1200 square foot detached garage at setbacks of less than 30 feet from the platted easement of Wienzel Point Road and the traveled bituminous surface of the road. The proposed improvements will meet the lake setback, the southeasterly sideyard setback and impervious coverage limits. The property is described as Part of Government Lot 6, Section 4, Township 135, Range 29 (site address is 1061 Wienzel Point Road) and is zoned R-2 Medium Density Residential. ADJOINING PROPERTIES PLEASE NOTE: Notice relative to the above listed requests are sent to all property owners within 500 feet of the applicant’s property. Please share this information with your neighbors in the event any property owners have been missed or that our records are not correct. Additional information on the above applications may be obtained at City Hall. Dated: June 28, 2023 For: City of Lake Shore Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment By: Teri Hastings Planning & Zoning Administrator (June 28, 2023) 237637