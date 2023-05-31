CITY OF LAKE SHORE PLANNING COMMISSION/B

CITY OF LAKE SHORE PLANNING COMMISSION/BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING MONDAY, JUNE 12, 2023 AT 9:00 AM LAKE SHORE CITY HALL TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: The Lake Shore Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment will hear the following applications at their regular scheduled meeting on Monday, June 12th at 9:00 AM, City Hall. VARIANCE: Deno Construction Inc. on behalf of Rick and Shari Steer request a variance from the Lake Shore Land Use Ordinance relating to the lake and bluff setback for the purpose of constructing a second story addition over the northwesterly portion of the structure (approximately 205 square feet). The proposed addition will meet the sideyard setback requirement of 15 feet. The applicant will not exceed the impervious coverage limits and will meet the setback from the road right of way. The property is legally described as Part of Lot 1, Block 3, Auditor’s Plat of Rocky Point (site address is 9296 Interlachen Road) and is zoned medium density residential. ADJOINING PROPERTIES PLEASE NOTE: Notice relative to the above listed requests are sent to all property owners within 500 feet of the applicant’s property. Please share this information with your neighbors in the event any property owners have been missed or that our records are not correct. Additional information on the above applications may be obtained at City Hall. Dated: May 31, 2023 For: City of Lake Shore Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment By: Teri Hastings Planning & Zoning Administrator (May 31, 2023) 227760