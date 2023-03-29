CITY OF LAKE SHORE PLANNING COMMISSION/B

CITY OF LAKE SHORE PLANNING COMMISSION/BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING MONDAY, APRIL 10, 2023 AT 9:00 AM LAKE SHORE CITY HALL TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: The Lake Shore Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment will hear the following applications at their regular scheduled meeting on Monday, April 10th at 9:00 AM at Lake Shore City Hall (8583 Interlachen Road). VARIANCE: Scott Bergerson AKA Motocs LLC requests a variance to construct two additions on the lakeside of the home at a setback of less than 75’ from the lake. The first addition will be 3’x12’ and the second addition will be 3.5’x 4’. The property is legally described as Lot 28, Plat of Gullwood. The property is zoned R-2, Medium Density Residential and the site address is 8228 Gullwood Road. CONDITONAL USE PERMIT/VARIANCE: Zorbaz on Gull is seeking a conditional use permit for the construction of a solar carport system. The carport system will consist of 3 structures (each structure approximately 43’x112’). The property is legally described as Part of Government Lots 2 and 3, Section 16, Township 135 Range 29 (site address is 8105 Lost Lake Road). ADJOINING PROPERTIES PLEASE NOTE: Notice relative to the above listed requests are sent to all property owners within 500 feet of the applicant’s property. Please share this information with your neighbors in the event any property owners have been missed or that our records are not correct. Additional information on the above applications may be obtained at City Hall. Dated: March 29, 2023 For: City of Lake Shore Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment By: Teri Hastings Planning & Zoning Administrator (March 29, 2023) 208599