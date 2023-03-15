CITY OF LAKE SHORE LAKE SHORE CITY COUNC

CITY OF LAKE SHORE LAKE SHORE CITY COUNCIL MONDAY, MARCH 27, 2023 AT 7:00 PM LAKE SHORE CITY HALL TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: The Lake Shore City Council will act on the following item at their regular scheduled meeting on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM, City Hall. ORDINANCE AMENDMENT: The City Council will act on an Emergency Interim Ordinance prohibiting the establishment of new uses or expansion of existing uses related to sales, testing, manufacturing and distribution of THC products. Copies of the proposed ordinance are available at Lake Shore City Hall. Dated: March 15, 2023 For: City of Lake Shore By: Teri Hastings City Administrator (March 15, 2023) 203418