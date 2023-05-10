CITY OF LAKE SHORE CITY COUNCIL NOTICE O

CITY OF LAKE SHORE CITY COUNCIL NOTICE OF APPEAL MONDAY, MAY 22, 2023 AT 6:00 PM LAKE SHORE CITY HALL TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: The Lake Shore City Council will hear the following appeal at their regular scheduled meeting on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM, City Hall. The Lake Shore City Council will be considering an appeal of a conditional use permit denial for Zorbaz on Gull. The applicant is seeking a conditional use permit for the construction of a solar carport system. The carport system will consist of 3 structures (each structure approximately 43’x112’). The property is legally described as Part of Government Lots 2 and 3, Section 16, Township 135 Range 29 (site address is 8105 Lost Lake Road). The property is zoned Waterfront Commercial. ADJOINING PROPERTIES PLEASE NOTE: Notice relative to the above listed requests are sent to all property owners within 500 feet of the applicant’s property. Please share this information with your neighbors in the event any property owners have been missed or that our records are not correct. Additional information on the above applications may be obtained at City Hall or by emailing thastings@cityoflakeshore.com. Dated: May 10, 2023 For: City of Lake Shore City Council By: Teri Hastings Planning & Zoning Administrator (May 10, 2023) 222471